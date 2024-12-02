Acuant becomes a member of DIACC

DIACC is a non-profit coalition that includes representatives from both federal and provincial levels of government, as well as private sector leaders that are developing a secure Canadian digital identification and authentication framework for consumers and businesses.

Acuant’s mission to power trust is accomplished by enabling trusted transactions that are privacy minded, putting consumers in control of their data and minimising risk. The company is dedicated to helping shape the future of identity services, respecting the fundamental human rights of privacy while building upon the foundations of trust and security.