Acuant adds video KYC capabilities to its identity verification platform

The new tool includes interaction with a live agent, with a connection established within two minutes of starting the process. It orchestrates ID document authentication, biometric matching, and optional layers of personal data checks. These layers can encompass sanctions and politically-exposed persons (PEP) lists.

Video KYC is required under AML mandates in some nations in both Europe and South America. The process also gives businesses assurance of the identity of their customers, and provides a user-friendly workflow.

Acuant can now verify the identity of more than 90% of the world’s people with its selfie biometrics and a document library of more than 6,500 templates. It also picked up the ability to analyse digital footprints and social media data to process thin-file populations and meet requirements for alternative data through its acquisition of Hello Soda earlier in 2021.