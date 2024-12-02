Acuant adds new features for omnichannel identity verification

As per Biometric Update, Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform supports different transactions on the Web/HTML, and now with the introduction of advanced passive liveness with facial recognition in all three Acuant FaceID solutions, no action necessary to confirm liveness is necessary. The user simply has to take a selfie, which is matched to their ID.

Advanced passive liveness is part of FaceID’s Standard and Government classes and supports all digital channels. Also, the company is preparing to launch WebID for real time identity verification across mobile and web channels. Thus, users can verify their identity with AssureID document authentication and FaceID biometric facial recognition with liveness test via HTML (desktop) and mobile.