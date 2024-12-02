ActionIQ partners Neustar to leverage its identity data and machine learning solution

As part of the agreement, ActionIQ will leverage Neustar’s Unified Identity solution to ensure the quality and accuracy of their client data. ActionIQ clients will be able to create cleansed and persistent audience profiles to improve customer acquisition volume and conversion rates.

The partnership aims to improve first-party data quality and consistency, and provide data enrichment from vetted sources. Furthermore, ActionIQ clients can onboard their first-party data via Neustar Unified Identity to plan, activate, and optimise their audience-driven campaigns across channels.