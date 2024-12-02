Action Fraud warns over HMRC and PayPal phishing emails

The Action Fraud team have received hundreds of reports from members of the public that they have been targeted by official-looking bogus emails directed to replica websites designed to steal personal information, including users’ bank details.

The fake HMRC ‘tax return notification’ promises recipients money back if they click on the provided link. Users are then asked to provide credit or debit card details. More than 150 people have raised the scam with Action Fraud. The PayPal scam asks recipients to ‘update their accounts’ before directing them to the phishing site.

Action Fraud is the UK-based national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime where people may report fraud if they have been scammed, defrauded or experienced cybercrime.