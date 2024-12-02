















Acronis Cyber Protect focuses on providing increased protection against cyber threats, as well as backup and recovery features. As per the information detailed in the press release, the updated version aims to accelerate the recovery time after a cyberattack or data loss, specifically for modern multi-site organisations.Considering the rapid evolution of technology, integrated cybersecurity and data protection solutions have become essential for distributed organisations as they navigate the rise of remote work and the changing threat landscape. As attack surfaces have increased and raised data access and privacy concerns, Acronis Cyber Protect 16 provides a centralised dashboard that intends to improve and simplify management, offering visibility for the entire environment.

Acronis Cyber Protect 16’s features

According to Acronis’ officials, the release of the new version of their product underlines the company’s commitment to protect all data, applications, and systems. Taking into account the current distributed environments, organisations require a cyber security solution that offers protection and accelerated recovery time after incidents. Several industries, including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and retail, are required to accomplish an efficient and successful recovery after an attack.



The company highlighted five additional features of Acronis Cyber Protect 16, including:

Cyberthreat protection for data, applications, and systems through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for advanced cyberattacks, such as ransomware and other forms of malware;

Accelerated recovery by minimising the dependency on central IT support, allowing users to initiate one-click recovery abilities of distributed endpoints, including bare-metal recovery of physical workloads;

Reduced TCO through multi-generational operation system (OS) support which allows vendor consolidation and ensures comprehensive protection;

Simplified and centralised management that includes local autonomy and improved integration with existing third-party tools. This provides a unified view of backup and recovery operations alongside OS support;

Data sovereignty and regulatory compliance through Acronis’ extensive network of global data centres.

Furthermore, Acronis Cyber Protect 16 focuses on delivering an integration of backup, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and remote endpoint management through a single, cost-effective, and efficient platform. The launch of the new version intends to allow companies in the operational technology (OT) industrial control systems (ICS) sector to reduce costly downtime from potential outages. Additionally, the integration of data protection, recovery capabilities, and security functionalities is developed to support business continuity. Acronis is committed to further adapt and evolve while navigating the complexities and difficulties of the digital environment.