Acronis enters MISA

















As per the information detailed in the press release, Acronis joined MISA, the ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs), with the company integrating its solutions with Microsoft security technology. This allows it to develop an improved defence against cybersecurity threats.Acronis aims to merge data protection and cybersecurity to provide integrated, automated cyber protection that resolves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) issues of the current digital world. The company’s flexible deployment models focus on meeting the demands of service providers and offer cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions enabled by AI.

The collaboration’s objectives and capabilities

With its solutions, Acronis supports natively integrated applications and services usually leveraged by service providers to increase productivity and efficiency. The company’s Cyber Protect Cloud is a single, integrated solution that aims to reduce complexity while offering protection from evolving cyber threats. Additionally, it incorporates the Acronis Ecosystem of approximately 200 integrations with third-party vendors. According to Acronis’ officials, currently, over 20,000 MSPs use their company’s services to protect and manage their customers’ endpoints, applications, and data. The majority of them are Microsoft CSP Direct or Indirect Resellers who intend to create synergies between Microsoft, Acronis, and other vendors to meet customers’ requirements for security and data resiliency.



By integrating Acronis’ Cyber Cloud Protect with Microsoft Intune, MSPs receive the ability to manage customer endpoints with Microsoft Intune and deploy Acronis managed security and backup services more conveniently for their users, from a single agent and interface. Moreover, the current move enables partners to deploy Acronis agents and apply protection strategies based on Microsoft Entra ID groups via Microsoft Intune, which adheres to the latter’s best practices. Acronis collaborators can research additional integration options directly through the MISA partner catalogue, which intends to offer MSPs a more accessible experience for enabling an incorporated ecosystem.



Furthermore, Acronis’ work with MISA showcases the integration capabilities of Microsoft Intune, as well as the long-term commitment to the Microsoft relationship. MISA allows close collaboration between members with the shared objective of enhancing customer security. As all members participate with knowledge and expertise, the association becomes more effective as it expands. By joining the ecosystem, Acronis also solidifies its commitment to cybersecurity and protecting its users against threats. Representatives from MISA underlined that the ecosystem grew to comprise reliable and trusted security software vendors across the world, with members sharing Microsoft’s allegiance to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to enhance customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats more efficiently.