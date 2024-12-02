Acronis debuts its new Advanced Data Loss Prevention





Drawing from experience enabling MSPs in data protection, this expansion resolves the main obstacles hindering the broader adoption of DLP solutions: grueling roll-out and cumbersome ongoing administrative execution.

Organisations have struggled to protect sensitive data from unauthorised access via external attacks or insider risks such as IT misconfigurations and human error.

The integration of behavioural-based DLP capabilities into the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform is what extends its ability to deliver unified data protection, cybersecurity, and management across systems, data, and workloads regardless of their location. It offers an unparalleled range of cyber protection capabilities that span the NIST cybersecurity framework from identification to recovery to ensure business continuity in the face of cybercriminals, insider risk threats or technology failure.

The early access version of Acronis Advanced DLP protects sensitive data transferred via a wide array of user and system connections including for example, instant messaging, and peripheral devices.

With a single platform and agent enabling this form of DLP, both MSPs and businesses will benefit from faster deployment and time-to-value, while avoiding all the most common threats to data.