The company gained USD 4 million in a seed funding in 2023 with support from Adara Ventures and Athos Capital, and is preparing for its next Series A funding round in 2026. As a European firm with a growing presence in South and North America, Acoru plans to utilise the upcoming funds to continue its international expansion.











Identifying pre-fraud signals for organisations

Global financial institutions are facing growing challenges when it comes to unauthorised and authorised fraud attempts, amplified by advancements in GenAI. This led to more sophisticated scams and increasing losses. New regulations such as PSD3 and PS23/4 are introducing more complexities in compliance and reimbursement processes for financial institutions.

To tackle these challenges, Acoru developed a NextGen platform driven by AI, improved analytics, and a configurable intelligence network. The platform is designed to track account changes and detect mule accounts by leveraging pre-fraud indicators and monitoring and classifying account types over time.

This approach anticipates omnichannel fraud attacks and offers its users a proactive defence mechanism against evolving threats. As scams now account for 70% of total banking fraud worldwide. The cybersecurity company is committed to staying ahead of these emerging trends by creating solutions that address the latest challenges faced by the industry while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements.

Acoru’s platform utilises new technology to process structured and unstructured data, offering insights through a user-friendly interface that anyone in the organisation can use easily. The democratisation of expertise evens out the field in financial crime detection, ensuring that upgraded and up-to-date tools are available to combat cybercrime. The platform is customisable to fit the needs of every organisation that utilises it, and is effective in identifying fraud signals before incidents occur.