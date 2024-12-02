ACORN website allows Australians to report cybercrime

The Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN) is a national policing initiative that has been promoted by as a tool for Australians to report instances of cybercrime.

The website, which was developed by CrimTrac and cost the federal government more than USD 1.5 million, will be managed by the Australian Crime Commission.

It has been estimated previously that cybercrime costs Australians USD 2 billion a year with the global cost estimated at USD 110 billion annually.