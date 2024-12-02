ACI's Fraud Management solution is available via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace





With this certification, ACI’s solution can now be deployed directly from the Azure Marketplace, facilitating the way customers can begin using the offering. ACI Fraud Management delivers enterprise fraud management capabilities, including advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and expertly defined rules, to help banks and intermediaries identify and mitigate financial fraud. It also aims to help reduce the compliance burden in all forms, including the likes of real-time payments, internet and mobile banking, onboarding threats, merchant acquiring, and internal fraud. These are done within a single comprehensive solution.

The solution’s model generator capabilities enable business users to create and maintain their own predictive machine learning models within minutes. The offering was recently enhanced with network intelligence, empowering the financial community to collaborate, consume fraud intelligence directly from the network, and build hybrid ML models. Benefits of the fully certified offering via Microsoft Azure include: