ACI Worldwide to acquire ReD

Under the terms of the agreement, ACI Worldwide will acquire ReD for USD 205 million. The transaction is expected to close in the middle of Q3 2014.

According to market research company eMarketer, the global ecommerce market is projected to grow over 17% each year, representing a total value of nearly USD 2.4 trillion by 2017. Furthermore, as the US moves toward adoption of EMV standards, fraud attempts are expected to shift toward the card-not-present online segment. Thus, as payments start to move online, the focus on card-not-present fraud prevention will also increase.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 of the global retailers.

ReD serves customers from multiple sectors and across six continents, from offices in Argentina, Australia, China, Dubai, France, South Africa, Uk and the US.

