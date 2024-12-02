ACI Worldwide, Three UK extend partnership to combat ecommerce fraud





The UK telco sector saw a 36% rise in May in online transactions compared to 2019. However, the growth in ecommerce volumes has also resulted in an increase in fraud, as fraudsters are using the surge in online activity to target unsuspecting consumers and merchants.

The telco company will enhance its online fraud management and prevention efforts by leveraging ACI’s fraud management offering ReD Shield, part of ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution. ACI’s ReD Shield offers Three UK a multi-layered fraud strategy that uses a combination of consortium intelligence, profiling, machine learning, and rules — an approach that enables merchants to separate legitimate customers from fraudsters.