ACI Worldwide launches new fraud scoring platform

The solution intends to deliver next-generation machine learning capabilities for financial institutions of all sizes to deliver real-time fraud detection and prevention.

Underpinned by ACI’s award-winning patented Incremental Learning technology, ACI Fraud Scoring Services (FSS) can help banks to reduce fraud losses by up to 75%. The service is being rolled out in North America and Europe first, with plans to expand globally in the coming months.

Some of the new product features are: