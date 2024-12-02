ACI Worldwide launches fraud management solution to protect against UPI payments fraud

The company informed that the solution enables Indian banks to protect the growing number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions across the region.

ACI Fraud Management, delivered via the cloud, offers scalability at lowered costs and can be deployed without changes to a bank’s existing UPI solution. It can approve or decline transactions based on consumer behaviour, counteract SMS spoofing, and blacklist fraudulent accounts. Banks benefit from custom-defined workflows and scoring methods, centralised auditing, and automated case updates. The solution alerts account holders to potential fraud events, enabling them to confirm or deny transactions.