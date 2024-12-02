ACI Worldwide confirms commitment to ReD Shield

Following ACI’s acquisition of ReD (Retail Decisions) in August 2014, the company carried out a review of ReD’s merchant retail fraud solutions, developing a strategy to ensure that ReD Shield and its associated products and services will continue to meet the needs of ecommerce merchants.

The investment will be centered on the ACI ReD Shield, ACI ReDi and ACI RFX Club product roadmaps, boosting the fraud and risk modeling capacity and capabilities, and the scalability and performance of ACI’s hosting infrastructure.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company. ACIs products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors