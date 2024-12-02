ACI Worldwide, BigDataCorp offer Brazilian merchants an identity verification service

CPF stands for Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas or Natural Persons Register and it aims to add an extra layer of validation for genuine customers. This service will help merchants in Brazil to ensure that only legitimate orders are approved.

The CPF number is assigned to individuals by the Brazilian revenue agency, and it represents a taxpayer registry identification number, which merchants can use to validate a purchase by checking if a customer is in good standing. With the companies’ solutions, merchants can send and cross-reference specific CPF data for validation, allowing them to safely transact with Brazilian customers and detect any fraudulent activity. The BigDataCorp solution works seamlessly with ACI Secure ecommerce to facilitate fraud detection accuracy without the need for technical integration.

In addition, with the ACI and BigDataCorp partnership, required data is submitted to the third party on behalf of merchants. Merchants can increase operational efficiencies by reducing manual review volumes, which results in not only cost savings, but also market growth.