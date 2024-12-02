ACI Worldwide, Arvato Financial Solutions partner to combat ecommerce fraud

According to the press release, as part of the collaboration, ACI is offering Arvato Financial Solutions’ Manual Order Review service to all its merchant fraud customers globally. Therefore, the solution enables merchants across all sectors to further optimise their fraud management performance.

Arvato Financial Solutions is a global provider of end-to-end financial services solutions, including fraud management and prevention. The partnership enables ACI merchants to outsource their manual review process, which will help them to review and decision their challenge queue more quickly, while still retaining the high levels of fraud management performance provided by the ACI platform.

Key features and benefits of the Manual Order Review solution include: