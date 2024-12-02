ACI provides ecommerce fraud solutions to Digital River

By integrating its online payments platform with the ACI ReD Shield fraud prevention solution, Digital River World Payments is extending the fraud detection capabilities. Merchants opting to use the ACI ReD Shield fraud solution will benefit from instant decisions and ongoing visibility into payment transaction data for fraud detection and prevention.

The current announcement expands on an existing relationship between the two companies. Digital River World Payments currently uses the ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway to enable access to additional bank connections, payment features and alternative payment types for merchants moving into new international geographies, including Latin America and Europe.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company whose products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors.

Digital River World Payments is a provider of global online payment solutions, supporting payment activities and payment methods and covering global card schemes along with locally relevant brands and payment networks.