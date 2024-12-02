ACI Point-to-Point Encryption solution meets PCI compliance

As a data security encryption technique, P2PE helps to boost data security for consumers and merchants. It protects cardholder data by converting a consumer’s confidential credit or debit card data into indecipherable codes when the card is read by the payment terminal.

The validation, which was conducted by Coalfire, an Independent PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), concludes that ACI offers a flexible, scalable and secure solution that can be used by merchants to reduce risk of a breach and lessen the burdens of PCI DSS compliance efforts.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company whose products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors. For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.