ACI launches new solution for real-time payments fraud protection

The new solution uses machine learning and features a new approach to shared intelligence, enabling banks, intermediaries, merchants and telcos to use the latest fraud prevention strategies.

As organisations globally seek to outsource payments, fraud, compliance and security-related tasks to trusted partners, they require a fraud prevention solution that allows revenues to grow while minimising risk.

ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution features cloud-based options delivered in payments-grade global data centres. The solution’s real-time fraud management services protect any payment, regardless of channel (card-present/card-not-present), payment engine (ACI or third-party) or segment (bank, intermediary or merchant).

Some of the key features of ACI’s new fraud protection solution are:

Adaptive machine learning: open architecture facilitates real-time reacting and adapting to new fraud signals;

Shared intelligence approach to leverage cross-industry knowledge and data network;

Ability to perform real-time payments fraud screening.

UP Payments Risk Management, which offers flexible delivery models, is underpinned by market-leading platform performance—scalability, reliability and fraud detection accuracy. As such, the solution’s complex event processing (CEP) capabilities deliver faster processing and throughput.