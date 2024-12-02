ACI Fraud Management receives full patent approval

Incremental learning technology is an integral part of ACI Fraud Management and enables fraud protection for merchants and financial institutions. While traditional machine learning models need to be ‘re-trained’ as fraud patterns change, models using incremental learning make small adjustments on an ongoing basis, allowing the model to adapt itself in production when new behaviours are observed.

Machine learning models, combined with incremental learning technology, are capable of analysing large amounts of complex data to identify fraudulent behaviours and alert future suspicious transactions, enabling merchants and financial institutions to minimize fraud loses while keeping revenue high, according to IBS Intelligence.