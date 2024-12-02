ACH Alert reveals how e-payments can offer better banking experiences

Through the white paper, the company outlines how advances in electronic payments can give consumers more convenience and control, while positioning financial institutions to facilitate revenue, prevent fraud, and reduce costs.

Moreover, the company’s white paper shows how financial institutions can leverage actionable online banking solutions to create a better banking experience for clients, ultimately facilitating their satisfaction and loyalty to the institution. Also, by using the right solution, financial institutions can generate more revenue. At the same time, they can reduce costs and minimise online banking fraud. In addition, ACH Alert demonstrates how automated ACH transaction dispute and wire transfer verification solutions can benefit both institutions and consumers. As consumers are given a pleasant banking experience, financial institutions can retain accountholders, as well as attract new ones.