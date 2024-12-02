ACH Alert, Apiture team up for payments and fraud prevention services

As part of the partnership, financial institutions using Apiture’s online banking platform can contract for ACH Alert’s Fraud Prevention HQ’s suite of services directly with Apiture. ACH Alert’s Fraud Prevention HQ platform is an exception decisioning portal that provides a fully integrated dashboard for a financial institution’s customers in order to make pay or no-pay decisions on suspicious payment activity across all payment channels.

Moreover, at Accelerate 2019, Apiture’s conference held on 7-9 October 2019, both companies discussed tools that enable financial institutions to remain constantly vigil in the fight against fraud. According to PYMNTS, nearly three-fourths of US financial institutions have experienced growing losses attributed to online and mobile fraud.