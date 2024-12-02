Acer announces data breach via ecommerce store

The company says that users that have accessed its ecommerce site between May 12, 2015, and April 28, 2016 may have had their information compromised due to the unauthorized access of a third-party.

The number of affected users is unknown affected by the intrusion but revealed that data such as names, addresses, payment card numbers, card expiration dates and three-digit security codes (CVV numbers) may have been compromised.

Following an investigation from their staff and a team of outside cyber-security experts, Acer stated that they didnt find any evidence of the attacker gaining access to user login credentials.

Acer is running its store on the Magento Enterprise platform, but they said they identified the issue, and it was a problem with one of their third-party payment processing systems. The company took steps to repair the problem and notified the credit card payment processor.

Following US laws, the company is now starting to notify all affected US citizens, but customers from other countries may be affected as well if they used the Acer store.