Acculynk to acquire PayPlum for PCI compliance software solution

Acculynk and PayPlum will form a strategic partnership whereby PayPlum will be a reseller of the solution to new and existing customers. Acculynk is acquiring PayPlum’s entire IP portfolio that includes messaging protocol technology to accept and transport sensitive cardholder data and leverage tokenization and PCI scope reduction strategies. PayPlum’s hosted acceptance functionality encapsulates tools such as PCI compliance, merchant control, fraud mitigation and a hosted payment form acceptor. In addition, Acculynk will also acquire PayPlum’s “one-page check out”.

The new integrated offering is expected to formally launch in mid-December 2014 and will include a platform that delivers a suite of secure payment solutions for different processing environments.

Acculynk secures online transactions with a suite of software-only services backed by a patented authentication and encryption framework that provides security for issuers, EFT networks, merchants and payment processors. Acculynk’s PaySecure utilizes a graphical PIN-pad for the secure entry of a consumer’s PIN online and is available to merchants through existing acquirer relationships, enabling implementation.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the US, PayPlum has been creating security and compliance products exclusively to protect and secure sensitive consumer data while allowing merchants to maintain full control over their brand and technology infrastructure.