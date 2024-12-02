Accuity launches cybercrime solution powered by Veri-Site

This solution is a proprietary, open source database that provides risk intelligence regarding rogue websites, IP theft, cybercrime, web-enabled transnational organised crime and sanctioned entities operating online. This new solution enables financial institutions and payment service providers to screen against high-risk entities that use the internet to conceal their true identity.

This solution includes Veri-Site’s database of online rogue entities alongside Accuity’s watch lists. The data will help Accuity customers uncover and profile rogue websites, their sub entities, such as ultimate beneficial owners, senior management and Board of Directors. Monitoring both online and offline threats, the cybercrime solution provides a single 360-degree tool to minimize the risk of dealing with entities that use the Internet to facilitate criminal activity.

Alongside Compliance Link, Accuity’s screening tool, the cybercrime solution provides the intelligence to make informed risk management decisions. Compliance Link utilises selective and delta file screening to ensure watch lists are updated when records are added, changed and updated, screens against private watch lists, and meets regulatory requirements by screening against FinCENs Subject Information Request (SIR) list.

Veri- Site is a privately-held company that offers an auditable database bundled with an integrated toolset that allows subscribers to use all its data. The toolset includes filtering software, workflow tools, and audit log capabilities. Veri-Site’s risk-scoring capabilities are configurable by the subscriber to meet particular tolerances and enterprise requirements.