Accertify teams up with Ryanair for fraud management

Accertify will be providing fraud management for the Ryanair.com website, which attracts about 1.2 million unique daily visitors.

Accertify supports the risk management and manages fraud risks efforts for airlines around the world. Its clients currently include jetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, AirTran, West Jet and Bangkok Airlines.

Accertify is a provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to merchant customers spanning diverse industries worldwide.

Ryanair is a Europe-based airline, operating more than 1,600 daily flights from 71 bases, connecting 183 destinations in 30 countries and operating a fleet of more than 300 new Boeing 737-800 aircraft.