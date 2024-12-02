Accertify integrates Signifyd services to boost fraud screening

Accertify merchants who use the service will qualify for Signifyds fraud free guarantee, under which Signifyd will pay for any fraud-related chargeback costs stemming from a transaction that was approved by Signifyd.

Under the agreement, Accertify will integrate Signifyd’s service into the Interceptas Platform. This allows Accertify merchants to send select transactions to Signifyd for fraud guarantee protection without needing to do additional technical integration.

Merchants will be able to automatically send transactions deemed higher risk to Signifyd for additional screening. This can help merchants to manage increased transaction volume during busy shopping seasons and potentially generate additional sales by allowing them to approve more transactions.

Accertify is a provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to merchant customers spanning diverse industries worldwide.

Signifyd provides learning capabilities, allowing merchants to accept more orders, eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud.