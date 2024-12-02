Accenture reveals apps to help organizations to deal with fraud issues

The applications are designed specifically for banks, telecommunications companies, government agencies and manufacturers and provide users with tailored analytics insights via visualizations that can enable data-driven decisions on strategies to address fraudulent activity.

The new analytics applications are ‘Early Warnings’ and ‘Trade Surveillance’ for banks, ‘Audit Operations Efficiency’, ‘Revenue Fraud Prediction’ and ‘Spend Optimizer’ for government agencies, ‘Predictive Fraud Detection’ for telecommunication companies and ‘Warranty Analytics’ for manufacturers.

The new applications join the following fraud management apps that are currently available: ‘Claims Fraud’ for insurance companies, ‘Fraud Detection’ for retailers and ‘Energy Fraud Detection’ and ‘Credit Collection’ for resources industries that include energy and utilities companies.

Accenture is a multinational management consulting services company providing services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.