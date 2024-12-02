Accenture left four data serves completely unprotected

The four cloud-based storage serves were not protected by a passoword. This meant that anyone who knew the servers’ web addresses could have access and download stored information which included decryption keys, passwords and customer information.

UpGuard quickly notified Accenture after discovering the exposed data and the company secured the servers soon thereafter. Accenture claimed that the security company was the only non-authorized visitor to access the servers. According to the company, client information was not compromised, as the company has other security protections in place that would prevent it.

In September, accountancy company Deloitte had also suffered a data breach. The recent data breaches signal a lack of cybersecurity measures in place.

A report launched by Gemalto and featured on The Paypers signals an increase in data breaches and cyber-attacks. According to the study, “identity theft was the leading type of data breach in terms of incident, accounting for 74% of all data breaches, up 49% from the previous semester. The number of records compromised in identity theft breaches increased by 255%.”