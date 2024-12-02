Accenture, Endgame join forces against security threats

Core to the offering are Accenture global cybersecurity hunters, whose experience enables them to identify and terminate the efforts of latent attackers targeting organizations intellectual property, business systems or other key assets.

Endgame’s roots are in national security, academia and the hacking community. It takes a different approach to security by using advanced data sciences to find threats and eliminate them before the blast radius gets too big.

The managed threat hunting as a service includes, among others, continuous endpoint monitoring and reporting for targeted attacks that have bypassed defensive security technologies and an actionable list of vulnerabilities and procedures to remediate and prevent future attacks, reducing the cost and impact of incident response.

Accenture is a multinational management consulting services company providing services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.

Endgame provides a cyber operations platform supporting the detection, exploitation, and mitigation of cyber-threats.