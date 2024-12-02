

The main goal of the collaboration between Accenture and SandboxAQ is to aid organisations in protecting sensitive data and improving encryption across their technology systems. This initiative aims to provide visibility across different environments and to help companies build resilience and minimise the impact of third-party risks.

Research from Accenture reveals that over half (52%) of CEOs view the rapid pace of technological advancements as a major risk factor for cyberattacks. Furthermore, 86% emphasise the significance of cyber trust and resilience in emerging technologies such as generative AI and quantum computing for their organisations.

The research accentuates the importance of cryptography management, using algorithms to safeguard systems, operations, and data as a fundamental defence against evolving cyber risks. As part of its commitment to cryptographic expertise, Accenture launched a fresh Encryption Risk Assessment service in conjunction with SandboxAQ’s AQtive Guard.

What does the new Encryption Risk Assessment service offer?

Encryption Risk Assessment service offers clients insights into vulnerabilities resulting from inadequate cryptography, pre-empting any potential threats to essential data within networks, file systems, and cloud platforms.

The service can identify risks in various critical areas, encompassing the presence of cryptographic assets like digital certificates and cryptographic keys. It also examines the use of cryptographic algorithms, both symmetric and public keys, along with other cryptographic structures such as hash functions, to provide a comprehensive overview of cryptography usage across the organisation.

When integrated with data security measures, privacy policies, and governance protocols, the assessment offers prioritised recommendations for necessary actions, helping businesses to safeguard their infrastructure against advanced threats. Additionally, it aids in the transition to post-quantum technology.