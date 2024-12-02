Accenture acquires Redcore to expand security offerings

Redcore is a privately held Australia-based consulting company that specializes in providing identity and access management services (IAM), as well as security services for Cloud, network management, public key infrastructure, cyber defense, applications and the internet of things.

As part of its offerings, Redcore develops holistic authentication, authorization and administration services across a range of cloud, web, mobile and adaptive access-management technologies. Redcore has deployed multiple cybersecurity solutions, including multi-factor authentication and secure application gateways.

Accenture is a multinational management consulting services company providing services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.