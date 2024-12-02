Accenture acquires cybersecurity company Morphus

Acquiring the privately held cyber defence, risk management and cyber threat intelligence services provider is set to enable Accenture to widen its cybersecurity footprint within the region. As per the press release information, the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.





Morphus offering and the acquisition’s effect on Accenture

Founded in 2003, Morphus provides an end-to-end portfolio which includes:

Red and blue team services;

Governance, risk, and compliance services;

Enterprise risk management;

Cyber strategy;

Threat intelligence;

And managed security services (MSS).

The announcement details that Accenture’s Cyber Threat Intelligence research highlights that Brazil is one of the most predominant victims of information theft malware, which is malicious software that is designed to steal information of the likes of passwords.

Accenture Security officials stated that together with Morphus’s capabilities and experienced leadership, the companies will work as one to help organisations with building a cyber-resilient business and with securing their digital core, technology, and supply chains.











With this acquisition, over 230 skilled professionals are brought forth, thus making Accenture one of the largest cybersecurity services providers in Brazil. Representatives added that as their clients are on a constant lookout for solutions that strengthen their cyber defences, the Morphus addition is believed to help grow their global research workforce and network of security professionals.

Following the acquisition, Accenture is expanding its portfolio and marking the launch of a Cyber Industry practice in Latin America, as well as its position in growth markets that are primary industry groups for Morphus, such as communications media and technology, financial services, energy, retail, and aviation.

Rawlison Brito, CEO of Morphus stated that the company has the belief that security and science go ‘hand in hand’ and that together with Accenture, it will continue its cyber threat research and expand its advanced cybersecurity studies by collaborating with security research experts at a global scale.

Having a strong footprint in Brazil and Chile, the acquisition brings Morphus Labs to Accenture, a research facility in Fortaleza that focuses on cybersecurity studies, vulnerability, and threat analysis, as well as MSS. This will add an additional Cyber Fusion Center in the region to Accenture’s global network, which includes Morphus’s cybersecurity R&D capabilities.

What is more, Accenture Security officials believe that the Morphus cybersecurity team will help accelerate the growth of their Cyber Industry practice in the region, with the acquisition complementing their global Security practice and believed to enable the company to help their clients with embedding security by design and improving their offerings across a variety of industries in Latin America.