Accel to invest in BizCarta to enhance presence in managed security practice

This initiative is in line with the company's objective of expanding its IT security services portfolio. The company will be setting up a Security Operations Centre in Chennai to offer managed security services. The move to acquire BizCarta was initiated in April 2020 but delayed due to Covid related uncertainties.

The deal has been reportedly finalised in such a way that Accel ITS will have full-fledged managed security practice starting from April 2022 in addition to the current service portfolio of IT Infrastructure management and System Integration Services. According to Accel, BizCarta's security portfolio and product framework will them create their own niche in the IT security space in India.