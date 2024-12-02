Accel-KKR to acquire American Express' Accertify





Through this investment, Accertify is set to enable its growth and product development capabilities in the global fraud prevention market as an independent entity. As a provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, account protection, and payment gateway solutions, the company’s technologies protect businesses and increase their operational efficiency. Currently, some of Accertify’s customers include online retailers, global airlines, and sports betting platforms, among others.











Accel-KKR’s objectives regarding the acquisition





Furthermore, representatives from Accertify stated that the market’s need for fraud prevention technology is on a continuous growth path, as ecommerce volumes increase, new payment methods are launched, and more sophisticated fraud schemes appear. Accel-KKR underlined that Accertify’s insight into fraud prevention and chargeback management merged with solutions and a consortium of clients allows the company to deliver improved products and market innovation. By working with Accerify, Accel-KKR aims to support the company in its commitments, including reducing fraud and chargeback costs and increasing revenue for customers, while also assisting it in its next phase of growth. Accel-KKR’s knowledge of technology investing and large corporate divestitures influenced American Express’ decision to collaborate with the company. As per the information detailed in the press release, the investment intends to accelerate Accertify’s expansion in the fraud prevention industry. Additionally, the terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.



Considering the current global fraud detection and prevention market , which was valued at USD 36.9 billion in 2022 and is set to increase to USD 182,7 billion by 2030, Accertify, supported by Accel-KKR, is well-positioned to develop solutions that protect consumers and assist in decreasing the total cost of fraud. According to Accertify’s officials, the company is focused on delivering services that support the growth of its customers. Due to its visibility, control, and configurable features, Accertify is leveraged by fraud teams of ecommerce global merchants. By receiving support from Accel-KKR, the company can continue to use its knowledge in fraud prevention to increase growth and capitalise on digital advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through this, Accertify can develop additional fraud prevention solutions that meet the evolving needs and demands of its customers.Furthermore, representatives from Accertify stated that the market’s need for fraud prevention technology is on a continuous growth path, as ecommerce volumes increase, new payment methods are launched, and more sophisticated fraud schemes appear. Accel-KKR underlined that Accertify’s insight into fraud prevention and chargeback management merged with solutions and a consortium of clients allows the company to deliver improved products and market innovation. By working with Accerify, Accel-KKR aims to support the company in its commitments, including reducing fraud and chargeback costs and increasing revenue for customers, while also assisting it in its next phase of growth. Accel-KKR’s knowledge of technology investing and large corporate divestitures influenced American Express’ decision to collaborate with the company. As per the information detailed in the press release, the investment intends to accelerate Accertify’s expansion in the fraud prevention industry. Additionally, the terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

More information about Accel-KKR

As a technology-focused investment firm, Accel-KKR is committed to developing partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and building value by leveraging resources available through its network. The company works with middle-market companies and offers a range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Also, Accel-KKR invests across several transaction types, including private company recapitalisations, divisional carveouts, and going-private transactions.