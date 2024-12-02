Abu Dhabi bank to use customer voice authentication

ADCB will offer voice biometrics in Arabic, English and Hindi. The bank’s solution will compare a spoken passphrase with a registered voiceprint. It then authenticates and permits the customer to proceed with the banking transactions.

In October 2014, an investigative article by the Associated Press reported that the US banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo were already using use voice screening, also known as voice biometric blacklists.

The AP survey of 10 leading voice biometric vendors found that more than 65 million people worldwide have had their voiceprints taken, and that several banks, including Barclays PLC in Britain and Minneapolis-based US Bancorp, are in the process of introducing their customers to the technology.