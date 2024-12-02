ABN Amro banking customers can confirm ID with a selfie

For initial identification confirmation, the bank will request photos of the consumer’s identity card or passport, a selfie portrait picture, and an iDeal payment transfer of EUR 0.01. After registering, the banks mobile app clients can confirm their identity with a selfie. Recenty, the bank has been putting the new method to the test within its Usability Lab. A pilot was also launched in six ABN Amro offices across the Netherlands prior to full-scale release.

ABN Amro’s mobile banking app is currently used 57 million times a month.