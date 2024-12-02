Abacus integrates with AMEX to ensure accuracy of corporate expense data

When this data is programmatically imported into Abacus, finance teams will be able to leverage more accurate data to help automate month-end reconciliation.

When an employee uses the American Express Corporate card, this new integration allows posted transaction data to flow directly into Abacus. This direct integration replaces the need for Abacus to rely on a third party card data aggregation provider.

Abacus is an expense management solution, using data and behaviour analysis to make recommendations and automate expense creation and approvals.