ABA recommends Rippleshot technology to reduce bank fraud

ABA believes Rippleshot is transforming the way that banks detect fraud through a cloud-based technology solution that leverages machine learning and data analytics to distinguish fraudulent activity quickly.

Rippleshot’s technology processes millions of payment card transactions to detect when and where a data breach occurred. Following detection, Rippleshot provides banks with the tools they need to update fraud detection rules in order to lower their fraud losses while avoiding unnecessary card re-issuance.

Rippleshot is a company which helps banks, merchants and processors to monitor fraudulent activity and implement fraud risk management strategies when card compromises do occur.