A&T Bank selects KOBIL for online banking security

The platform automatically performs the majority of security operations. In addition to two-factor authentication, the AST solution secures the banks websites and mobile applications with a software security layer. Thus, the customers will not encounter the risk of cyber-attack whilst performing operations even on public computers and smart phones not equipped with firewall software. KOBILs solution, designed to work on all platforms and devices including iPhones, iPads, Android and Windows, automatically ensures security.

A&T Bank will be the 13th bank in Turkey that KOBIL provides security technologies, the AST solution will be used by A&T Bank by Q2 2014.

KOBIL is a manufacturer and developer of technologies in the area of data security and digital identity.

In recent news, Yapi Kredi, a Turkish company active in the retail banking industry, has entered an agreement with Kobil to integrate platform technology Application Security Technology (AST).