Aadhaar to introduce face ID starting with July 1, 2018

Thus, Indian citizens will be able to access services and other benefits to authenticate their identity using their face ID. This would help people with no or poor biometrics to avoid authentication failures and financial exclusion. According to UIDAI’s representatives, a complete exemption was provided from biometric authentication to people with leprosy and also for those whose biometrics were non-existent due to disability or other reasons.

Moreover, the Aadhaar (Authentication) Regulations of 2016 offer various modes of authentication useful for people in India such as one-time PIN based authentication, or a multi-factor authentication which is a combination of two or more authentication modes (biometrics, OTP, demographics).