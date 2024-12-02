Aadhaar data breach still a great deal of uncertainty

A report published in The Tribune claimed that a certain group was allowing people to get unrestricted access to details for any of the Aadhaar numbers in India in exchange for less than USD 7. The newspaper made the payment via an e-payment brand to an ‘agent’ who created a gateway for the correspondent to enter any Aadhaar number and get all particulars submitted to the UIDAI by the individual.

The UIDAI said the breach seems to be a misuse of a grievance redressal scheme that allowed Aadhaar agents to rectify issues like a change in address and wrong spelling of a persons name. However, it added that the scheme did not grant access to peoples biometric details. The revelations in the report made headlines in India, with many on social media expressing concern over the security of their personal data.

Critics have repeatedly warned that the scheme puts personal information at risk and have criticised government efforts to compulsorily link it to bank accounts and mobile phone numbers. A case challenging its mandatory linking to schemes and bank accounts is pending before the countrys Supreme Court.