A new malware that steals data found - Zyklon

The malware is targeting the telecommunications, insurance and financial services industries and comes fully loaded with a variety of features — it can steal passwords, has keylogging capabilities and allow hackers to launch DDoS attacks and mine cryptocurrency, among other things, according to researchers at FireEye.

The malware has also been designed to recover passwords from popular email services such as Microsoft Outlook Express, Mozilla Thunderbird, Google Talk, Gmail Notified and more and Web browsers — Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, internet explorer and more.

The researchers advise users to ensure that all software is fully updated, and “additionally, all industries should be on alert, as it is highly likely that the threat actors will eventually move outside the scope of their current targeting”.