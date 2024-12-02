



As part of their partnership, A-Cube API and Salt Edge intend to enable software houses, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), ecommerce, and enterprises to mitigate administrative difficulties by integrating automated and efficient solutions. Considering the current landscape, where EU countries work towards implementing e-invoice policies, A-Cube delivers an e-invoice solution that aims to ensure both compliance with legal frameworks and an integrated API platform that offers flexibility in data sharing.











A-Cube and Salt Edge’s plans

Through this collaboration, A-Cube is set to utilise Salt Edge’s adaptable platform with European bank coverage whilst ensuring improved assistance capabilities. Also, the company focuses on extending its offering to more European countries as soon as local regulations are implemented. Already leveraging Salt Edge’s Partner Program for account information services in Italy, A-Cube plans to improve its product by including the Open Banking provider’s Payment Initiation solution. This allows the link between the e-invoicing system and account-to-account (A2A) payments, thus boosting the accuracy and security of invoicing processes. Moreover, it is set to advance automated reconciliation, improving A-Cube’s ability to serve SaaS providers, software houses, startups, and businesses wanting to enhance how they manage large document volumes.



Furthermore, representatives from A-Cube underlined that the partnership with Salt Edge enables their company to complement its offering with Open Banking features targeted at merging administrative and payment flows, automating reconciliation, and offering customers a request to pay directly from the invoice document. In addition, by integrating Salt Edge’s PIS solution, A-Cube API can advance its objective of combining the e-invoicing sector with electronic payments and delivering a comprehensive e-invoice flow management service for the European market.



According to Salt Edge’s officials, the alliance works towards simplifying processes such as invoicing, payment reconciliation, and compliance reporting, while providing additional opportunities for data-enabled insights and strategic decision-making. By uniting secure Open Banking technology with the functionality of the API-based e-document management platform, Salt Edge and A-Cube plan to accelerate European businesses’ financial and administrative workflows.