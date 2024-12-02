91 percent of healthcare organizations have suffered at least one data breach

According to a recent study conducted by the Ponemon Institute and sponsored by ID Experts, 91% of healthcare organizations have suffered at least one data breach since 2013, 39% have experienced two to five data breaches, and 40% have suffered more than five.

The study also reveals that criminal attacks in the healthcare sector are up 125% since 2010. Still, half of all healthcare organizations have little or no confidence that they have the ability to detect all patient data loss or theft, and more than half do not believe their incident response process has adequate funding and resources.

And, according to the study, data breaches could be costing the healthcare industry as much as USD 6 billion per year.