91% of Americans concerned about backdoor data access

According to a study conducted by Vormetric, encryption is one of the most effective ways to achieve data security – especially when combined with access controls and data access monitoring. Organizations use of encryption directly reduces their risk of exposure to data breaches and theft.

As shown by the results of another recent survey by IANS, 84% of businesses are considering encrypting all sensitive data. But adding backdoors to encryption compromises the technology, and this has not gone unnoticed by the American public. According to the survey respondents, 69% believe that the data accessed through a ‘backdoor’ could be abused by hackers, while 62% think data accessed through a ‘backdoor’ could be abused by government entities (62%).

In certain circumstances Americans are in favor of ‘backdoor’ access. This may be due to the strong ‘pro backdoor’ language coming from the White House and senior federal law enforcement officials. Respondents were in favor of back door access either in response to a national security threat (63%), as part of a federal investigation (39%) or as part of a state or local investigation (29%).