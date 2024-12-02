90 percent of Irish consumers fear identify theft

According to a survey conducted by MediaVest, when it comes to what people are happy to share with companies and organisations, just 7% of people are happy to share their PPS number compared with the 40% who are happy to share their address. It seems that Irish consumers are increasingly cautious when it comes to giving out their personal data to a company online with 85% purposely minimising what data they choose to give out, yet only 15% read the terms and conditions.

When looking at online habits, consumers have also become more fearful that information and personal data can be used against them with 43% of those surveyed saying they have changed their online habits due to fear. This fear is warranted by the fact that over one-fifth (22%) of consumers have been affected by someone misusing or stealing their data.

Consumers surveyed were also asked to evaluate their awareness about their privacy rights, with 61% claiming they were aware of their rights however they were ‘not quite sure’ what these privacy rights were. When asked if they were worried that an image they post online could be shared by anyone, 29% said they ‘always’ worried about it getting into the wrong hands.

Findings also indicate that 52% of those surveyed admitted that the opportunity to avail of a relevant discount or voucher, particularly through an established brand loyalty scheme, would be a real incentive for them to share personal data. Amongst the companies that people trust most with their data are their mobile phone provider, their insurance provider and the grocery store where they have a loyalty card.