90 percent of Internet Service Providers face cybercrime in UK

According to the results, 92% of subjects said they offer free tools and assistance for customers, and 100% either have reported or would report breaches, and more than two-thirds share information with industry colleagues.

Responsibility for cybersecurity lies with the top layer of management for 93% of ISP respondents. Cybersecurity is good for business too, with 75% saying they had been asked about cybersecurity by potential customers.

The respondents also said that they would like an ecosystem-based response to cyber threats, including better law enforcement training, and the coordination of a government-backed awareness campaign (64%) rather than new regulations (18%). 91% are concerned about government surveillance measures impacting on network security.

When asked how cybercrime could be better handled, ISPs said the police needed more funding and better training, better threat information sharing and a new education and public information campaign for end users.